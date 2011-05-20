VSN unveils compatibility with Avid editing systems at NAB Show

VSN showcased new versions of its ingest, MAM, archive and playout solutions, which allow transparent integration with Avid's Media Composer and NewsCutter editing solutions at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas last month.

The VSNAUTOREC content ingest systems can now generate, among other formats, OPAtom encapsulated MXF files in native Avid environments, which allows for renderless use of Media Composer.

The online VSNSHARER and the nearline and offline VSNARCHIVE Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions already are compatible with the most popular Avid editing system formats and encapsulators.

This allows Avid users to build scalable network and storage infrastructures for news and content share-editing. Partial or full retrieval of archive material is now faster because no file transcoding is necessary. To complete the workflow, all exported projects are compatible with all VSN studio and master control playout solutions.