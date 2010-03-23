VSN to unveil new Mac solutions

Video Stream Networks (VSN) will unveil the latest versions of its vsnnews terminal, vsnnetsharer/macsharer and vsnarchive now running on Mac OS and Windows platforms at the 2010 NAB Show.

The ability to integrate the VSN solutions seamlessly with Apple’s Final Cut Pro editing software is now reality. Features like drag and drop between different modules, specific plug-ins to assign editing projects to a playlist and new attractive user interfaces, provide VSN users with the flexibility to design their production architecture.

Most existing systems can also expand and benefit from a greater workflow efficiency, a lower cost of ownership and better communication among existing digital islands in a workflow.

VSN also will introduce new client versions of the traffic and scheduling solution, vsncreaTV, and the vsnIPTransfer, an IP content exchange tool for the Mac and Windows platforms.

See VSN at NAB Show Booth N4616.