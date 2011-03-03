Volicon to introduce logging, loudness monitoring, AC-3 decoding for Observer

At the 2011 NAB Show, Volicon will unveil three major additions to its Observer product line: ASI/transport stream logging, loudness monitoring and AC-3/Dolby Digital decoding.

The new Observer ASI/Transport Stream Monitoring and Logging system gives broadcasters, networks, and cable operators the ability to handle MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 transport streams and retains the content and extensive metadata carried within them.

With commercial loudness being legislated in the United States with the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act, it's more important than ever that TV stations and networks are able to monitor the loudness of their broadcasts in real time.

Using intuitive overlay controls within its Web-based interface, Observer provides continuous measurements identifying program loudness and true-peak signal levels. Observer's fully compliant, integrated loudness monitoring simplifies the overall monitoring workflow.

The Volicon Observer AC-3 (Dolby Digital) decoding option makes it easy for operators to capture and log HD/SD-SDI content without the need for an expensive external AC-3/Dolby Digital decode. Now broadcasters can send HD-SDI with AC-3 embedded stereo or 5.1 audio directly to the Observer system.

