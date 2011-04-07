Volicon to highlight Observer AC-3 decoding option at NAB Show

Volicon will demonstrate its new, fully integrated Volicon Observer AC-3 (Dolby Digital) decoding option at the 2011 NAB Show.

Available with current releases of the Observer video monitoring and logging system, the new option makes it easy for operators to capture and log HD/SD-SDI content without the need for external AC-3/Dolby Digital decoding hardware.

Now, rather than sending audio through separate extraction, decoding and embedding processes using third-party systems, broadcasters can send HD-SDI with AC-3 embedded stereo or 5.1 audio directly to the Observer system, which also captures embedded logging content. As a result, the broadcaster can reduce equipment costs, rack space and cabling requirements, while increasing workflow efficiency.

