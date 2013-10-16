Volicon to highlight latest version of Observer TS monitor at CCW 2013

Volicon will feature version 7.1 of its Observer TS MPEG transport stream logging and monitoring system at Content & Communications World 2013 (CCW 2013) in New York City, Nov. 13-14.

Enhanced to accommodate an even broader array of inputs, the Observer line supports ASI, QAM, 8-VSB, DVB-T/T2 and DVB-T MPEG TS interfaces. Available on all Observer TS systems — including Enterprise, Pro and Scout systems — the new interface simplifies deployment and configuration for receiving off-air channels.

The company also will present Observer Mobile, which gives users access to content anywhere, anytime through an iPad or iPhone. Designed specifically for media executives on the go, the interface provides flexibility, portability and the added convenience of accessing live Observer streaming along with back-navigation of previously recorded content from both local and remote locations.

The ability to play, pause, search and create logged content on demand using an iPad or iPhone provides broadcasters with instant access to the final broadcast product, which ensures quality, compliance and communication within the media enterprise.

Since the introduction of Observer Mobile, Volicon has enhanced the interface to support multichannel viewing and multiple audio tracks. In addition, users now have the ability to select the best bit rate for their viewing device and network connection.

See Volicon at CCW 2013 booth 954.