Volicon to expand Observer functions

At the 2010 NAB Show, Volicon will feature newly expanded functions for its Observer product family that are designed to make it possible for stations of any size to better manage their broadcast content.

The new Observer products also include an intuitive user interface that supports both the Windows and Mac operating systems; integrated export functionality to H.264, Flash or MPEG-4; and new search and scheduled recording capabilities.

Observer captures, stores and indexes broadcast content from multiple channels, offering users simultaneous, 24/7 access to video from their desktop computers. The Observer brings new levels of efficiency to critical broadcasting tasks, including monitoring and troubleshooting transmissions, ensuring compliance, verifying advertising and tracking and analyzing viewer ratings.

