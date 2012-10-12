Volicon Observer equipped for international loudness measurement

Equipped to measure AC3 dialnorm levels and compliant with ITU BS.1770-1 and BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 RP 2011, CALM Act (FCC Report 11-182A1), EBU R128 (Tech 3341/2/3/4), and ARIB TR-B32, Volicon's Observer system offers a uniquely powerful combination of logging and loudness measurement.

The Observer system provides better visibility of audio, video, and measurement data; more accurate selection of aired content; and faster, more practical access to any given piece of content. As a result, broadcasters, networks, and video service providers can address commercial and program loudness regulations not only through real-time monitoring of loudness, but also with an affidavit of compliance for regulators and advertisers.



New to the loudness module are graphing, exporting measurements, and integration and reports with as-run logs (ARL). Volicon's unique logging plus loudness measurements allow both monitoring as well as effective troubleshooting. Intuitive overlay controls within the Observer system's Web-based interface allow users to maintain continuous measurements that identify program loudness and loudness range. The Volicon system measures momentary, short-term, and integrated measurements, with adjustable short-form (e.g., 10, 15, 30, 60 seconds) and long-form (days) time frames that make it easy to compare the ad loudness to surrounding content.

Users can view and export ad A/V affidavits with audio, video, and frame-accurate loudness measurements burned in, which facilitates fast resolution of loudness complaints. The system's fully compliant integrated loudness monitoring not only simplifies the overall monitoring workflow, but adds value by eliminating the hassle and cost of working with external systems.



Loudness monitoring is available on all Observer product lines.