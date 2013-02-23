Volicon loudness module to be featured at NAB 2013

With commercial and program loudness being legislated worldwide, broadcasters, networks, and video service providers must be able to monitor loudness in real time, as well as provide an affidavit of compliance for regulators and advertisers.

As growing attention is paid to the stereo downmix of the 5.1 channel HD program track, Volicon's loudness module, one of several modules to be featured at NAB 2013, makes it easy for broadcasters to confirm that no matter how their customers watch and listen to programming, loudness levels will remain within acceptable parameters.

The Observer loudness module meets this challenge for broadcasters worldwide, enabling users to measure AC3 dialnorm levels and ensure compliance with ITU BS.1770-1 and ITU BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 RP 2011, CALM Act (FCC Report 11-182A1), EBU R128 (Tech 3341/2/3/4), and ARIB TR-B32.