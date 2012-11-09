Volicon highlighting triggered recording, loudness modules at CCW 2012

Among product and company news at CCW 2012, Volicon will have modules featuring triggered recording and loudness monitoring.

Triggered Recording

Volicon's triggered recording module offers valuable functionality across a variety of applications. When implemented along with the Observer Remote Program Monitor (RPM), this module facilitates both ad verification and transport stream (TS) proof of experience.

The module supports Volicon's ad verification module, which allows operators to log and perform A/V quality checks on ad insertions or high-value programs. The triggered recording module leverages the Observer RPM system to change channels and record an entire ad insertion window. With 24/7 recording, users can clip and export full-motion, full-frame-rate recordings of A/V ad assets for troubleshooting or proof of delivery, skipping time-consuming troubleshooting sessions.

The module enables operators to gather visual proof of experience related to MPEG impairments. It leverages SNMP alerts from an MPEG TS analyzer to identify stream issues, dial the affected channel, and create an A/V clip highlighting the MPEG impairment. With access to these automatically generated clips, engineers can evaluate the severity of the issue and focus their efforts on the impairments that most affect the customer experience. In the cable environment, this capability aids in improving service levels and reducing technician dispatch costs.

Loudness Monitoring Module

With commercial and program loudness being legislated worldwide, it's more important than ever that broadcasters, networks, and video service providers be able to monitor loudness in real time, as well as provide an affidavit of compliance for regulators and advertisers.

Equipped to measure AC3 dialnorm levels and compliant with ITU BS.1770-1 and BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 RP 2011, CALM Act (FCC Report 11-182A1), EBU R128 (Tech 3341/2/3/4), and ARIB TR-B32, Volicon's Observer system offers a uniquely powerful combination of logging and loudness measurement. With these tools, the system provides better visibility of audio, video, and measurement data; more accurate selection of aired content; and faster, more practical access to any given piece of content.

New to the loudness module are graphing, exporting measurements, and integration of reports with as-run logs (ARL). Volicon's unique logging plus loudness measurements allows both monitoring as well as effective troubleshooting. Intuitive overlay controls within the Observer system's Web-based interface allow users to maintain continuous measurements that identify program loudness and loudness range.

The Volicon system measures momentary, short-term, and integrated measurements, with adjustable short-form (e.g., 10, 15, 30, 60 seconds) and long-form (days) time frames that make it easy to compare the ad loudness to surrounding content. Users can view and export ad A/V affidavits with audio, video, and frame-accurate loudness measurements burned in, which facilitates fast resolution of loudness complaints. The system's fully compliant integrated loudness monitoring not only simplifies the overall monitoring workflow, but also adds value by eliminating the hassle and cost of working with external systems.