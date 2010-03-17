Volicon expands Observer product family

Volicon has expanded its Observer family of digital video logging and monitoring systems. At the 2010 NAB Show, Volicon will unveil a new product family that includes three versions of the Observer: Observer Professional, targeted for budget-conscious TV stations and companies that require streamlined features and workflows for scheduled recording, searching media mentions and clipping for quick export; Observer Enterprise, for larger broadcasting networks that require 24/7 multichannel media monitoring and compliance logging; and Observer Enterprise Plus, for the largest and most complex editorial production facilities that require multiple bit rates and resolutions for high-resolution finishing.

At the same time, Volicon will introduce a streamlined user interface for the Mac and Windows platforms and expanded Web browser support, plus enhancements to the Observer's search capabilities and the scheduled recording module.

See Volicon at NAB Show Booth SU5302.