Volicon Deploys Observer at TVG Network

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Volicon announced that the Television Games Network, a specialty channel dedicated to horse racing, has deployed the Observer video monitoring and logging system not only to enable compliance monitoring for its HD network signal, but also to provide its personnel with desktop access to the network’s live and recorded broadcast content. The Observer system speeds and simplifies the process of checking specific ad spots while also enabling rapid review of the live production representing most of TVG Network’s broadcast content.



“With the upgrade of our entire network to file-based HD operations, we decided to replace DVD- and tape-based air check recording with a more state-of-the-art solution for commercial compliance,” said Frank Geraty, vice president, broadcast operations and engineering at TVG Network.



Broadcasts from the TVG Network facility in Los Angeles are delivered to over 36 million households via cable and satellite direct-to-home services across the country. The channel broadcasts live and near-live races, as well as statistics and handicapping information from experts. The Volicon system is used for air checks as necessary, and now far more regularly by senior management to review the network’s live high-end productions in the studio and at tracks around the world.



From the desktop, Observer users can immediately review the broadcasts to see how innovations by the field production team came across in the final product. With shared access to content, it is possible for the full production team to engage in more precise and creative review and communicate more clearly about the programming product.



“Live sports television is an industry in which we constantly strive to improve access to rapid-fire developments so we can more proactively improve our broadcast product,” Geraty added. “The Volicon Observer system has proved to be a valuable tool for enhancing production communication and, ultimately, enriching our broadcasts.”