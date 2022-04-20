VoiceInteraction Selects DELTACAST Card to Move its Live Captioning Platform to IP

ANS, Belgium & LISBOA, Portugal—VoiceInteraction, a developer of speech processing solutions for automated closed captions, has selected DELTACAST’s ST 2110 IP Virtual Card to move its live closed captioning platform to IP. DELTACAST is a provider of live video transport & processing solutions for developers in broadcast and ProAV markets.

DELTACAST’s new card will be used with VoiceInteraction’s Audimus.Media, the company’s flagship software for the broadcast industry, offering accurate, reliable, and cost-effective captioning, with live translation on-premises and source video signal encoding to enable clip export with synchronized captions to VOD platforms, according to the company. It now also offers HLS playlist creation with WebVTT files to allow stream accessibility in any language.

VoiceInteraction says it selected the DELTACAST IP Virtual Card as a solution to quickly carry its software from SDI to ST 2110 and reduce the time-to-market. The card features a new video and multimedia programming interface that allows the use of third-party computer network cards (NIC) to capture and stream out video. The IP Virtual Card brings in support for video transport as per ST2110-20, audio transport as per ST2110-30, and ancillary data transport as per ST2110-40.

“The fact that the solution can be installed on any machine independent from the NIC card was a key decision factor for us,” said Renato Cassaca, Chief Software Development Engineer at VoiceInteraction.

The VideoMasterIP SDK provided by DELTACAST simplifies integration; the SDK connects the application to the IP Virtual Card through an easy to use API (Application Programming Interface) coming with comprehensive documentation and example source code.

“VoiceInteraction seamlessly integrated the SMPTE ST 2110-30 (PCM audio) and ST 2110-40 (Ancillary data) essences natively supported by VideoMasterIP in Audimus.Media,” said Olivier Antoine, Product Manager at DELTACAST.

Audimus.Media is now ready for deployment in any IP broadcast infrastructure, independently from the NIC card used and will be live demonstrated at the VoiceInteraction booth (W9711) at the NAB Show, April 24-27.