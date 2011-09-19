Vizrt, Vimond integrate online platforms

Norwegian companies Vizrt and Vimond have teamed up to integrate the former's online publishing software with the latter's Video Platform to offer broadcasters tools to control access to broadcast-quality video on demand and monetize content. By exploiting the Vimond Video Platform, the Vizrt online publishing workflow enables video publishers to offer "Hulu-like" websites and generate revenue through subscriptions, pay-per-view and advertising, say the two companies. The package includes tools and controls, from ingest and encoding, through conditional access to business intelligence reporting.

The Viz Media Engine automatically transcodes and optimizes video for display on laptops, tablets and smart phones. Together with Vimond's video player, it also supports dual 2-D and 3-D display capabilities, handing broadcasters the option of putting their 3-D content on connected Blu-ray consoles, connected TVs, etc.