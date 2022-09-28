Vizrt Ships Viz Engine 5
Viz Engine 5 includes new Unreal Engine 5 integration and Vizrt’s Adaptive Graphics
BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt today announced availability of its Viz Engine 5 live graphics compositor for purchase or upgrade.
Viz Engine 5 removes the complexity of multi-platform graphics creation and distribution. It introduces Adaptive Graphics, a way to deploy graphics to multiple output formats at the same time, making the process convenient and saving time and effort.
The latest release includes newly enriched and value-added integration with Unreal Engine 5. Together, both engines blend two render paths into a sum greater than the component parts in a seamless, familiar workflow for live production, Vizrt said.
“Adaptive Graphics is a smarter way to do multi-platform graphics. For the broadcaster this will mean merging production lines, more control over the quality of the product and more efficient use of designers’ time,” says Gerhard Lang, CTO at Vizrt.
“And our newly enhanced integration with Unreal Engine introduces a workflow and output that is as straightforward as it is innovative. It allows broadcasters to deliver high-impact graphics from both rendering pipelines within a single workflow.”
With Adaptive Graphics, designers create one and publish multiple time. With Viz Engine 5’s templated workflow, resolution and format are intelligently adjusted to support specific display devices. There is no need to use multiple resources to make adjustments for different platforms, nor any quality compromises that might risk a loss of readability, the company said.
These intelligent adjustments support display on TVs, handheld devices, studio video walls and digital signs with the correct aspect ratio and resolution. They also make it easier to maintain a consistent look and unified brand identity across all platforms, Vizrt said.
Viz Engine 5’s new control capability enables users to change assets, transformations or animations seamlessly within Unreal Engine, the company said.
The latest Viz Engine also supports NDI on all outputs as well as embedded tracking data in the NDI stream, opening up new possibilities, including out-of-the-box Augmented Reality setups with PTZ cameras and cloud-based workflows, it said.
More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).
