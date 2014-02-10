Vizrt Provides Free Imagery for Sochi Broadcasters

BERGEN, NORWAY—Vizrt and DigitalGlobe have made high-resolution satellite images of the Sochi Winter Olympics venues available to broadcasters for free. The imagery guarantees broadcasters up-to-date graphics of the completed venue and terrain. Captured in February 2014, the images will be updated throughout the games and available to journalists that use Viz World in their native newsroom control system. Designers using the Viz World plugin in Viz Artist or the standalone Viz World Classic will also have access to the imagery.



The images taken using DigitalGlobe’s constellation of satellites are available for free for 30 days. Journalists and Viz World customers that subscribe to the DigitalGlobe’s GlobalBaseMap will have access for the duration of the games, giving them new storytelling capabilities. A license is required to access the imagery.



