Sponsored: NBC Airs NextGen TV Coverage of Olympics for First Time in Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

A new case study looks at NBC-owned stations’ NextGen TV transmission of the games with enhanced video and sound.

NBC-owned stations and some Gray Media affiliates leveraged Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio to enhance the over-the-air viewing experience of the Paris Olympics.

The network also enhanced the visual and sound experience of cable TV and Peacock streaming viewers by offering the Paris Games in Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos or both.

A new case study examines:

NBC and Gray’s use of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Why HDR and immersive audio are so critical to TV broadcasting.

The central role of NextGen TV.

NBC and Dolby’s combined strategy to promote the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos NextGen TV telecasts online and on-air.