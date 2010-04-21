Vizrt, Pilat Media partner to streamline on-screen graphics management

Vizrt has joined forces with Pilat Media to simplify the management of on-screen graphics. On-screen graphics effects such as overlays, scrolls and squeeze backs are being exploited across a variety of applications ranging from programming and branding to promotions and advertising. But managing these on-screen graphics across multiple channel operations with brand consistency and efficiency becomes increasingly complex with each bit of on-screen information.

Pilat Media has built an interface into its IBMS broadcast management system to communicate seamlessly on-screen graphics decisions that originate in the scheduling and ad sales processes to the Viz Multichannel graphics management system. This enables broadcasters to make last-minute changes to on-screen graphics while delivering a more consistent brand experience through the use of brand templates.