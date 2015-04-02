Vizrt, Matrox, Nvidivia Team on 4K Transition Production Tools

LAS VEGAS—Vizrt announced it has teamed up with Matrox and Nvidia to build the latest in 4K production workflows. Vizrt will demonstrate how the integration of its products can provide broadcasters with an end-to-end Ultra-HD operation at NAB in booth SL2417.



This new workflow ensures that users are able to handle 4K live video and graphics by providing a one-box system of 4K-enabled elements with its Viz Engine. 4K video content is managed in Viz One, the scalable media asset management system. 4K graphics and video are fully integrated for newsrooms, sports, weather, promotions, and played live on-air using the Viz Engine real-time rendering engine. The integration of management with Viz One and real-time rendering and playback from Viz Engine showcases the next logical step from an HD to 4K workflow.



Able to handle all standard 4K formats, Viz Engine is being integrated with Matrox’s new X.mio3 graphics card. This half-length PCI express card provides multi channel SDI I/O with hardware based processing. As a result the 4K Viz Engine is equipped with 12 reconfigurable I/Os and computer-intensive processes are accelerated by the multichannel processing. Operations like motion-adaptive de-interlacing, up/down/cross scaling and mixing/compositing operations are controlled by the graphics card itself, Viz Engine is given more processing power. This allows Viz Engine to power the workflow effectively, managing 4K content with low-latency and high output. Vizrt will preview the use of the X.mio3 card in the Video Playout demo lounge at NAB 2015.



The processing power behind the new workflow is supplied by the recently announced Nvidia Quadro M6000 graphics card. The M6000 allows the workflow to output higher resolution content for displays and video walls in both 4K and 8K, and interactive performance with Vizrt technology by using the processor’s 12 GB of onboard graphics memory.





