Vizrt Launches Channel Branding Software Solution Suite

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has announced one of its five software solution suites part of Flexible Access, Vizrt Channel Branding, which is designed to simplify the use of identity, branding and content cross-promotion with channel branding graphics.

With Vizrt Channel Branding, users can import data from traffic and scheduling applications to automatically create playlists that reduce manual processes. The software provides up-to-the-second sync with automation systems for data and trigger control. Accurate content delivery, dynamic data-driven graphics and automatic error checks are also available.

One operator can control multiple channels from a single interface of Vizrt Channel Branding. The software augments technical capabilities of master control environments and the marketing capabilities of promotional departments to serve single channel facilities up to large network operations.

In addition, Virzt Channel Branding assets and skills can be used to create a final product for multiple outputs.

Vizrt Channel Branding is available exclusively through Flexible Access in annual or month-to-month payments.