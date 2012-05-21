Vizrt announces Viz Media Engine with Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 integration

Vizrt has announced the latest integration of the Viz Media Engine with Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 software.

This new integration gives editors more efficient productivity by allowing them to search and select source material from Viz Media Engine within Adobe Premiere Pro CS6. Selected source material is dragged onto the timeline, and media is directly available without a time-consuming file transfer. The finished product can then be rendered and exported to the Viz Media Engine through a dialogue where metadata can be added to the material.

Viz Media Engine is designed to take care of the complete chain of ingesting, storing, transcoding and publishing content to a variety of formats adapted to almost every consumer device available. From a single point, users have complete control over all their assets, including metadata, playlists, archive and storage.