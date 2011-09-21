Vizrt and never.no demonstrate Synchronized Companion App Framework for second screens at IBC

As broadcasting migrates from its linear roots to an interactive, multi-screen model, broadcasters need a way to gather, share, and deliver social buzz between new media devices and platforms. The never.no Interactivity Suite and Synchronized Companion App Framework provide broadcasters with a platform that encourages social engagement with television viewers who are using second screens such as PCs, tablets, and smartphones while watching TV, and infuses their feedback into a live broadcast in real-time.

At IBC, Vizrt and partner never.no demonstrated never.no technology working seamlessly with Vizrt live graphics systems. Vizrt touch-screen technology controlled never.no powered Synchronized Companion Apps as well as social media content, including real-time viewer votes from iPads. The companies showed how social media data was incorporated live into graphics displays during TV 2 Norway’s Tour de France coverage this summer.