Vizio announces trio of new Razor LED TVs

At the recent CES, Vizio introduced two new Razor LED TV models for mobile TV: the VMB090 and VMB100. Both are Energy Star-rated with internal batteries that provide up to three hours of service and have internal antennas.

The VMB090 and VMB100 Mobile Razor LED LCD TVs are 9in and 10in displays, respectively, with tuners that receive ATSC and NTSC broadcast signals as well as ATSC-MH signals. The LED LCD panel includes a resolution of 800 × 480 and brightness of 350nits. Both also have the same touch-sensitive TV controls. Users can listen to MP3 audio and view JPEG photos via the USB 2.0 port. The VMB100 measures 10in x 7in x 1in, and the VMB090 measures 11in x 7.5in x 1in.