Vizada Networks, Newtec partner on IP trunking via satellite

Newtec is extending its partnership with global satellite communications and telecommunications specialist Vizada Networks to introduce further developments for delivering IP trunking via satellite.

The system will be based on the Newtec Elevation product family of professional equipment that’s specifically designed to optimize the efficiency and performance of IP applications over satellite.

Vizada Networks currently provides satellite IP services to remote sites around the globe with its JanUX platform. JanUX is currently deployed in Version 5 to hundreds of active remote sites.

Under the partnership agreement, Newtec and Vizada Networks will collaborate on the development of the next generation of JanUX, which will incorporate Newtec's Elevation EL940 IP satellite receiver and EL170 IP modulator along with other technologies developed by Newtec and Vizada Networks.