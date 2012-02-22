Vitec to show Optibase MGW Transcoder at NAB 2012

VITEC will show its high-density, hardware-based Optibase MGW Transcoder system at the 2012 NAB show. The transcoder intercepts live streams from the network and transcodes them to a variety of resolutions, data rates and MPEG formats for local video distribution on the enterprise network or dissemination of video to remote locations. Using high-quality hardware-based transcoding workflow, operators can optimize IPTV content and full-motion-video (FMV) with metadata to meet specific transport requirements or fine-tune data rates and video resolutions for end-user playback devices.

Many content providers have adopted MPEG-4 H.264 and are transitioning MPEG-2 uplink facilities to the new, efficient compression format. Using H.264 IP streams for content delivery over IP and DVB satellite media as well as fiber pipes, allows content providers and TV networks to reduce bandwidth costs and serve more content in existing bandwidth.

Based on the MGW 1100 blade-based platform, VITEC’s new transcoder combines real-time hardware processing with H.264 SD and HD video quality.

