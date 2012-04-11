VITEC to introduce IP transcoding, encoding, streaming systems at NAB Show

VITEC will unveil a product suite of IP transcoding, encoding and streaming solutions at 2012 NAB Show, including the MGTS Prism and Enterprise Mobile Streaming blades designed with the Optibase MGW Blade platform.

The Optibase MGTS Prism is a new SD/HD IP transcoding blade delivering up to 10 transcoding services per blade. The MGTS Prism uses Adaptive Bit Rate (ABR) technology in all major protocols: Apple HTTP Live Streaming, Microsoft Silverlight Smooth Streaming, Adobe Flash Dynamic Streaming, 3GPP and RTSP.

The Enterprise Mobile Streaming blade integrates seamlessly with the Optibase EZ TV IPTV system to provide an integrated solution for corporations and enterprises to expand the reach of their existing IPTV services and deliver live and on-demand content to mobile phones and tablets across the LAN and WAN networks, creating an end-to-end solution for multiscreen.