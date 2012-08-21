VITEC to feature Optibase MGTS-Prism IP transcoder

VITEC will showcase its Optibase MGTS-Prism, an IP transcoder for multiscreen video delivery, OTT services and mobile streaming at IBC2012.

This HD/SD blade system blends advanced video and audio codecs and hardware acceleration. The Optibase MGTS-Prism offers the transcoding power of up to 10 transcoding services per blade — unique transcoded streams or adaptive bit rate (ABR) profiles.

Combined with the live HD/SD-SDI or analog live ingest blade, the MGTS-Prism can be hosted in the fully redundant Optibase MGW Blade platforms for high baseband input density.

The Optibase MGTS-Prism provides an all-in-one system for streaming video to any hardware device or software player using all common protocols for Apple iOS, Android, Windows Mobile, Symbian and other devices. Apple HTTP Live Streaming, Microsoft Silverlight Smooth Streaming and Windows Media, Adobe Flash HTTP Dynamic Streaming (HDS), 3GPP/Edge, RTP and RTSP UDP are supported.

See VITEC at IBC2012 Stand 7.J31.