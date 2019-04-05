Vitec Partners Up With Ross Video openGear

OTTAWA—Ross Video has announced that it has a new member to the family of companies that support its openGear signal processing platform in Vitec.The openGear system is a modular platform that allows other company’s cards to work with it, which Ross says numbers in the hundreds of cards from dozens of companies.

In addition to signing on board with openGear, Vitec has announced its first product that works with the platform, the Vitec openGear IP decoder card. “The Vitec openGear IP decoder card is a perfect complement to our HEVC contribution solution where channel density and system reliability is paramount,” said Richard Bernard, Vitec senior product manager.

Ross will showcase the openGear platform at its booth, SL1805, during the 2019 NAB Show.