Vitec Debuts MGW Ace Decoder at IBC2016

AMSTERDAM— At the IBC Show, Vitec will debut its MGW Ace Decoder, a compact, professional-grade HEVC/H.265 decoder. Combined with the MGW Ace Encoder, the company says the appliances will provide the industry's first entirely portable, hardware-based, end-to-end 4:2:2 HEVC solution, delivering reliable, error-free, low-latency, and bandwidth-efficient streams suitable for IPTV, broadcast, and point-to-point applications.

The MGW Ace Decoder delivers broadcast-quality decoding of HEVC streams up to 1080p60 4:2:2 10-bit. Connectivity options for the single-channel HEVC decoder include 12G-SDI, HDMI 2.0, separate SD-SDI, and composite outputs, which can be activated simultaneously. Targeting broadcast setups, the appliance offers two pairs of audio decode, carried over SDI/HDMI as well as separate analog balanced or unbalanced stereo audio and digital AES outputs. Feeds can be received from two configurable Ethernet ports to match any network topology.

Pro-MPEG and Zixi technologies are integrated into the decoder, offering one- and two-way error-correction protocols for broadcasting artifact-free over public networks securely and reliably. For point-to-point applications, when paired with MGW Ace Encoder, the solution provides a bandwidth-efficient, artifact-free video streaming solution over any network including the Internet.

Its flexible FPGA architecture supports ongoing video improvements up to 4K60p, offering a “powerful future-proof solution,” the company said. "The MGW Ace Decoder is designed to support bandwidth-efficient H.265 streams, as well as legacy H.264 streams and up to 4K60p format in the near future, ensuring our customers can stay ahead of the game," said Richard Bernard, product manager at VITEC.

Combined with the MGW Ace Encoder, the decoder is the ideal turnkey HEVC solution for delivering bandwidth-efficient H.265 streams for broadcasters, houses of worship, corporate IT, military units, and government agencies, reducing operational expenses and extending the reach of video services to remote destinations with bandwidth constraints. As part of the compact portable design, VITEC also offers a rackmount option to integrate the appliance into a 1U 19-inch rack.

VITEC will demonstrate the MGW Ace Decoder and MGW Ace Encoder portable solution, as well as the MGW Ace Decoder paired with the MGW Vision Encoder enabling 4K60p 4:2:2 point-to-point streaming at IBC2016 on stand 7.G16.