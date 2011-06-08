Visionary Solutions to feature IPTV encoder enhancements at InfoComm

Visionary Solutions will showcase its enhanced AVN series IPTV encoders, which feature a new order fulfillment scheme for new product modules at InfoComm 2011 in Orlando, FL, June 15-17.

The new enhancements enable the customization of the company's established AVN series encoders, providing greater flexibility and cost-effectiveness for IP streaming applications.

The company's AVN422, AVN441 and AVN443 encoders are now available in both SD and HD configurations. However, the new customization options also enable simple field upgrades, so SD modules can be upgraded to 720p, 1080i or 1080p HD with software updates.

Modules also can be upgraded with Pro-MPEG Forward Error Correction, as required. The three prepackaged models previously available will now produce more than 20 orderable configurations.