Visionary Launches MV4 IP Multiviewer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Visionary is rolling out the MV4 IP multiviewer, a multiwindowing system for monitoring and displaying multiple sources at the same time.

The MV4 IP is designed to connect to a network and combine up to four AV over IP streams from Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series 4K encoders. Each input can be scaled up to 4K and positioned using default presets, such as quad view, side-by-side, full-screen, picture-in-picture or others; it also can use custom, user-defined layouts. The multiviewer can process switchable input streams simultaneously in a variety of layouts. There are also independent audio capabilities for the MV4 IP that enable users to select audio from any of the four sources or an additional source.

MV4 IP does not require a separate HDMI multiviewer at each display. It can locate anywhere on a network without having to be integrated near the source or displays. It’s network-based design enables users to scale while reducing installation and maintenance costs, Visionary says.