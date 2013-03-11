Vinten to Launch the Vision Bluebridge at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Vinten, a Vitec Group company, will premiere its new Vision bluebridge accessory that works with any of the pan and tilt heads in the Vision blue range to extend and perfectly balance payloads.



Vision bluebridge offers camera operators using the original Vision blue, the recently launched Vision blue3, or the Vision blue5 the ability to shift the payload range down, extending the payload capabilities of their chosen Vision blue system. It provides an additional offset (45mm) of the payload from the tilt axis.



This is the first time the Vision bluebridge, along with the new Vision blue3, will be shown in the Americas.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Vinten will be at booth C6025.



