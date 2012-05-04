Vinten launches Vision blue5

At the 2012 NAB Show, Vinten showcased its new Vision blue5 pan-and-tilt head and tripod system.



The Vision blue5 is designed with the same functionality as the Vision blue system launched at last year’s NAB Show, but with a higher carrying capacity of 12.1lb to 26.5lb @ 100mm CofG. This makes the system ideal to support the latest generation of larger cameras used by professional videographers.



The entire Vinten Vision offers the company’s Perfect Balance technology, providing consistent movement and easy positioning camera at any angle, as well as its LF drag technology, which enables complete control of the camera at any level of movement.