Vimond, Wowza deliver unified streaming to any platform

Vimond Media Solutions has integrated the Wowza Media Systems Wowza Media Server with its advanced OTT platform.

Broadcasters, distributors and media companies rely on Vimond's modular platform as an end-to-end-system for monetizing their video content online.

With Wowza Media Server, Vimond makes it easy for its customers to reach all screens simultaneously in all compatible streaming formats. The integration saved Vimond time and money that otherwise would have gone toward deployment of harder-to-operate discrete servers for each streaming format. With Wowza Media Server, Vimond's customers are able to stream content easily to any screen in any format through a single server platform, which greatly simplifies the customer's infrastructure and results in significant cost-saving advantages for everyone.