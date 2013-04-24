Vimond Sports Experience delivers new online sports monetization

Vimond Media Solutions unveiled the Vimond Sports Experience, a new product that enables users to create online environments for sports fans, at the 2013 NAB Show.

The Vimond Sports Experience is a sports-specific, online-viewing service for its Vimond Platform, which drives multiformat OTT services for major Nordic broadcasters and others around the world.

The Vimond Sports Experience is a suite of modular and flexible player and application frameworks that forms a complete ecosystem for monetizing sports online, enabling broadcasters to take full advantage of their sports broadcasting rights. With the Vimond Sports Experience, broadcasters are able to give fans a way to watch live and on-demand sporting events across multiple devices through an extensive and feature-rich universal player, creating an interactive viewing experience they cannot get from traditional television.

Value-added features — such as statistics, polls, maps, chat, and sharing — help keep viewers involved and collaborating across the screens, thereby growing a community of loyal spectators.

The live sports ecosystem enables broadcasters to offer their online TV subscribers interactive video players that have been created for specific sports, such as ice hockey or soccer.