VidOvation Unveils DMNG Pro and DMNG Laptop Transmitters

IRVINE, CALIF.—VidOvation has announced a pair of additions to its Aviwest DMNG line of bonded-cellular video transmission systems with the DMNG Pro and DMNG Laptop. The new units are components in Aviwest’s range of digital mobile newsgathering products for the capture and broadcast of live HD and SD video over multiple unmanaged IP networks, including bonded 4G/3G cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet and satellite links.

The DMNG Pro offers a processing power for bonded cellular transmissions with bitrates up to 20 Mbps. It also includes a second high-bitrate encoding engine for high-resolution video recording and an ASI output. It supports dynamic latency and adaptive bitrate functionality, and is able to bond up to eight cellular modems into an Internet access point.

DMNG Laptop

The DMNG Laptop software provides H.264/AVC and H.265/HEVC encoding capabilities for video streaming on a MacBook Pro. The DMNG Laptop can ingest video content from a range of video sources, including a computer’s built-in camera and external SDI/HDMI cameras. The software supports live streaming, file transfer via various networks, and storage. It also features an intuitive GUI to manage content delivery profiles, allowing the device to detect and bond multiple IP networks.

Both DMNG Pro and DMNG Laptop are fully integrated with the Aviwest DMNG Manager and DMNG StreamHub receiver, decoder and distribution platform, as well as the Aviwest SafeStreams technology.