VidiGo introduces VidiGo Graphics server

At IBC2010 VidiGo launched the VidiGo Graphics Server, a downstream keyer that overlays Adobe Flash graphics onto video in real time.

The product, which enables the use of Adobe Flash for broadcast graphics, lets users design their own interactive broadcast projects based on Adobe’s Flash. The ease of use of Flash, the widespread community of Flash developers and the VidiGo Graphics software reduce the complexity and costly workflow of creating graphics for TV.

VidiGo Graphics Server makes it possible to superimpose content using Flash applications in an automated environment. The product mixes fill and key and camera signals in one SDI output signal.