Videssence VIDNEL VN100

100W, high color rendering LED Fresnel fixture; provides single shadow and focusing characteristics essential to Fresnel fixtures while using a fraction of the power of tungsten units; fixture generates strong directional beam of adjustable light with even coverage of 3200K color (5600K optional); delivers flicker-free dimming without color shift.

www.videssence.tv

Stand: 11.B12