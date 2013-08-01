Videssence VIDNEL VN100
100W, high color rendering LED Fresnel fixture; provides single shadow and focusing characteristics essential to Fresnel fixtures while using a fraction of the power of tungsten units; fixture generates strong directional beam of adjustable light with even coverage of 3200K color (5600K optional); delivers flicker-free dimming without color shift.
Stand: 11.B12
