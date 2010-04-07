Videssence to unveil ExceLED 100 LED light fixture

Videssence will introduce the ExceLED 100 100W LED light fixture at the 2010 NAB Show.

The ExceLED 100 features an adjustable beam-spread without lenses using only one set of LEDs. An adjustment knob at the back of the fixture rotates to move from spot through flood mode and locks in place. The new fixture provides a viable LED option for large production studios, theaters and other areas that require a long throw and high light levels.

The ExceLED 100 is able to produce light levels equal to the performance of a typical 1000W Fresnel fixture at a distance of 25ft. The ExceLED 100 provides a concentrated beam of light with even coverage of consistent 3200K light. Additional control and effects can be achieved with the gel frame and barn door accessory options.

See Videssence at NAB Show Booth C3144.