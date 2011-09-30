Videssence shines light on personal webcasting

Videssence has launched a new website to promote the features and applications of its portable ViewMe Lighting system, a personal lighting kit used for video production of Web videos and video chatting.

The ViewMe Light kits allow users to light themselves with comfortable, indirect illumination for high-quality webcasting results. The portable ViewMe Light Kits are energy-efficient LED lights that produce soft, comfortable, non-glaring, totally indirect lighting.

The new website offers a variety of tips and tricks, such as background, wardrobe, room lighting, and camera and monitor location to ensure a successful webcasting experience. There are also interactive lighting effects that can be turned on and off by the viewer, as well as videos showing people being illuminated.

With the lighting effect option on the website, visitors can see what the system can do to boost the light levels while webcasting. The design provides vertical illumination to the face without blinding the subject during the videocast. They can be set up at any computer monitor to boost the vertical light levels on the face and features in order to separate the on-camera subject from the ambient lighting.

The ViewMe Light Kits lamps have a rated life of 50,000 hours. Power supply is 120V to 230V. Fixtures are painted with a durable TGIC polyester powder coat textured finish.