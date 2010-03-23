Video Technics to unveil integrated workflows

Video Technics (VT) will showcase WorkFlow Complete, a new product incorporating technology from VT and OASYS for an end-to-end solution for master control/transmission play-to-air applications at the 2010 NAB Show.

Building on the joint marketing and development agreement announced in September 2009 at the IBC convention, Video Technics and OASYS have brought together their experience and technology innovations to create a product line that provides a scalable, affordable, complete tool set.

Making its debut at NAB, the integrated product line provides a complete workflow of automation products consisting of ingest, asset management, editing, storage, news and master control playout automation.

See Video Technics at NAB Show booth N6812.