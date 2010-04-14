Video Technics releases Apella version 5.1 at NAB

Video Technics debuted Apella version 5.1 at NAB 2010. The new release builds on the success of several new products and client-driven enhancements including: VT HotFolder, dedicated to processing file-based media ingests; full peer-to-peer mirroring, smaller master control environments can achieve a higher level of redundancy at a significantly reduced cost by configuring a server to function as a complete media and metadata mirror; and VT Record, which gangs capture channels together to allow feeds being captured.

The second generation of the VT TimeDelay software provides strong support for traditional time shifting scenarios and has been enhanced to support other applications such as mission critical and live sports events. A single operator has the ability to control multiple record channels simultaneously and monitor a live event on multiple channels.