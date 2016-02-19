Video Devices Releases v1.30 for Pix-E Series

REEDSBURG, WIS.—Video Devices’ Pix-E series of 4K-compatible recording monitors has received an update to its firmware with v1.30. The update works for the entire Pix-E series, including the Pix-E7, Pix-E5 and Pix-E5H.

As part of the new firmware, the Pix-E monitors now offer an expanded anamorphic desqueeze feature set, an LCD Orientation menu, and enhanced false color capabilities. The upgrade has also expanded 6G-SDI to include support of 4K over single SDI cable for ARRI AMIRA cameras, as well as giving the Pix-E series the ability to send timecode over SDI out. Additional features include the ability to capture screenshots as JPG or PNG still images.

The Pix-E series firmware v1.30 is available for download here.

Video Devices is a provider of digital video monitors, recorders and other products for video productions.