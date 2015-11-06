Video Clarity Unveils 8K Analyzer and Player

CAMPBELL, CALIF.—Video Clarity, a provider of audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, has announced its new ClearView Extreme 8K video quality analyzer and ClearView Player 8K uncompressed 8K/4K/HD/SD recorder and player.

The ClearView Extreme 8K allows users to measure and analyze the quality of 8K uncompressed video using perceptual metrics and side-by-side visual comparison on a single monitor. The system’s GUI makes it possible to compare 8K source video against its processed counterparts side by side on a single screen. The GUI features view modes like zoom, scroll and A minus B. ClearView Extreme is also capable of interactive playback comparison of two uncompressed 8K sequences at up to 30 Hz or two uncompressed 4K sequences at up to 60 Hz in real-time.

Video Clarity also has the ClearView Player 8K, which is designed for test labs and broadcast events where a reliable video server is required to play back exact segments of video in either long or short form loop. The system features all the record and file ingest functions of a full ClearView analyzer system for content preparation with a simple playback application for repeated and reliable output of uncompressed UHD video and audio.

Both the ClearView Extreme and ClearView Player have three full-reference scoring methods based on algorithms developed to measure perceived quality.

Video Clarity plans to release the ClearView Extreme 8K and ClearView Player 8K in December. Both units will be available with 14, 25, or 38 terabytes of storage.