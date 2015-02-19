Video Clarity Shipping RTM, ClearView With Optional Dolby Digital+

CAMPBELL, CALIF.—Video Clarity Inc., is now shipping its RTM real-time audio and video monitoring and ClearView line of video quality analyzers with optional built-in decoding of Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus audio in SDI or IP video streams and files.



Video Clarity said that the new Dolby Digital+ audio decoding option has been delivered to and installed by a major cable TV provider, a multinational telecommunications corporation, and a telecommunications equipment manufacturing company.



Built-in Dolby Digital decoding allows users to test files and streams containing Dolby audio, giving RTM and ClearView an internal ability to decode IP streams to baseband signals without first requiring external decoding. In turn, users can join and switch to any stream over an IP network and selectively decode any of those audio/video streams serially for testing. This function enables such tasks as an A/V offset test for lip sync to be performed on any kind of stream containing a mix of Dolby and other audio types, using either RTM’s real-time test inputs or the ClearView capture function on both HD-SDI and IP inputs.



The new Dolby Digital audio encoding functionality for RTM and ClearView is available at a price of $4,995 per system for all multichannel audio decoding requirements or as an optional software license for new systems.