Venera to Highlight Advanced QC Tools at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Venera Technologies will highlight its Pulsar automated file-based QC solution, which automates content QC processing from ingest through delivery. To meet loudness requirements, this flagship product now adds presets for OP-59 (Australia) and TR-B32 (Japan) to its loudness measurement capabilities.

Now a 64-bit application, Pulsar offers support for the analysis of unencrypted MPEG-DASH content, and for IMF and AS-02 MXF formats. It performs audio and video baseband quality checks and closed caption analysis, and includes improved DPP and new IRT templates for day-to-day operations.

Venera’s Pulsar PPU (Pay-Per-Use) lets customers implement QC quickly, without making an up-front capital investment. By combining the flexibility of a cloud solution with the security of a dedicated on-site system, it’s available on an as-needed basis with no need to install additional network infrastructure.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Venera Technologies will be in booth N5136.