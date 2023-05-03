VEGAS Creative Software Releases AI Updates To Product Lineup

MADISON, Wisc.—VEGAS Creative Software today released a free update to its VEGAS Pro 20 product line that adds significant new capabilities, including AI advancements for the creation of multiple smart masks.

The release, immediately available for free to owners of v20 or subscribers to the VEGAS 365 program as well as those who newly purchased the software, also offers usability enhancements to accelerate workflows, more power for RAW workflows and Mocha integration, which brings planar tracking technology to the VEGAS Pro workflow, the company said.

Support for Mocha Shape Data gives users the ability to track the shape of an object, then import the shape data into the VEGAS Motion Tracking workflow and to the Bézier Masking plug-in.

AI-generation of multiple smart masks allows user to create more than one mask at a time, which is useful for times when there are multiple objects in a video frame.

The new release improves smart mask generated shapes, using a depth-based model to generate masks over identified objects, which results in more accurate masking and less time modifying masks in the Bézier Masking plug-in.

It also enables users to select a device for RAW processing, which delinks the RAW processing accelerator for the video processing accelerator and enables users to specify the best option for both.

RAW processing with CUDA is not supported as well, which enables VEGAS to take advantage of the native API of NVIDIA GPUs.

Other new features include:

The ability to transfer text properties from one text event to all other text events on the same track.

Window docking improvements.

Welcome screen improvements.

A new sharp model for the Upscale plug-in.

The VEGAS product lineup includes VEGAS Edit, VEGAS Pro and VEGAS Post.