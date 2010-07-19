Vector 3 to show Vector MultiPlay at IBC2010

At IBC2010, Vector 3 will demonstrate new Vector MultiPlay multichannel playout and management capabilities. Designed to optimize redundancy management for multichannel broadcasters, the distributed MultiPlay architecture enables engineers to precisely target redundancy and backup priorities, reducing the need for costly server mirroring and improving performance of multichannel playout. Modular in design, the MultiPlay product line supports IT-based facilities, ensuring scalability and flexibility for future channel and program expansion.

Key features include centralized control and monitoring for unlimited channels, SD/HD simulcasting with real-time upscaling and downscaling, automatic EPG generation, extensive subtitle file support, aspect ratio management (AFD, RP-186 and WSS), and support for a full range of workflows, include 3D.