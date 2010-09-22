Vector 3 supports ProRes codec

Vector 3’s Vector MultiPlay product line now supports the Apple ProRes codec. The codec offers format compatibility to Vector MultiPlay customers who use Final Cut Pro for production.

MultiPlay is Vector 3's IT-based, multichannel playout solution. Designed to optimize redundancy management for multichannel broadcasters, the distributed MultiPlay architecture enables engineers to precisely target redundancy and backup priorities, reducing the need for costly server mirroring and improving performance of multichannel playout.

