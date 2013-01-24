Vaddio adds factory-calibrated lighting presets to Quick-Connect Universal CCU
Vaddio has added factory-calibrated preset configurations to allow users to quickly run through preset lighting environment scenes for each ClearVIEW HD-Series PTZ camera. These presets are suggested starting points for further adjustment.
The new presets include fully automatic mode, incandescent high-light, incandescent low-light, fluorescent high-light, fluorescent low-light and an outdoor mode.
- Fully Automatic: Out-of-Box Default
- Incandescent High-Light: Added gain compensation for a low-lit lamp area
- Incandescent Low-Light: Highly-lit lamps in a bright home or studio lighting
- Fluorescent Low-Light: Added gain compensation for a low-lit office area (bad lighting)
- Fluorescent High-Light: Highly-lit office area with really good lighting
- Outdoor Lighting: Typical sunny daylight
Outputs for the new CCU now include HD-SDI/SDI, HDMI and analog HD component for extreme flexibility in system design and integration. All three outputs are live simultaneously. A new industrial design enables the adjustment of white balance, color, pedestal, gamma, knee, chroma, detail, iris and gain functions with the press of a button. These controls deliver a more accurate representation of the image that is being captured, and the ability to color-match and shade multiple cameras.
For more information about how to update Vaddio’s new Quick-Connect Universal CAT-5 CCU, please visit www.vaddio.com or by phone at (763) 971-4400.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox