Utah Scientific to Roll Out 4K Routing Switchers at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Utah Scientific will roll out an extension of the UTAH-100/UDS routing switcher family to support the new 4K (6 Gbps) signal format. Ranging from 32 x 32 to 144 x 144 the 4K routers offer the same control options as the UDS routers introduced in 2012. Complementing the new 4K routers will be a new 4K signal-processing module that provides multiplexing and demultiplexing of 1.5 Gbps and 3 Gbps streams to and from the 6 Gbps signal.



The company will also show:



•New UTAH-400 Series 2 Routing Switcher for Smaller Systems – a 72 x 72 frame with a flexible architecture that is configurable in a full range of sizes, from 128 x 12 to 12 x 128 in addition to the traditional square matrix layout

•New UCP-LC3 Control Panel for UTAH-400 Routing Switchers with a high-resolution, full-color LCD display and buttons with dynamic labeling

•New iPad Router Control App that controls UTAH-100/UDS and UTAH-400 routers from an iPad



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Utah Scientific will be at booth N4607.



